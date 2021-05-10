News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Roger Hirst remains in place in Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:22 PM May 10, 2021   
Roger Hirst (Conservative Party) is standing for the post of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex

Roger Hirst won more than 50% of the Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner vote - Credit: Conservative Party

Roger Hirst has been elected Essex's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC).

Conservative Roger Hirst took 54 percent of the county-wide vote.

He was first elected Essex's Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016, but this is the first term in which he will oversee the Fire and Rescue Service.

As PFCC, Mr Hirst is expected to monitor emergency services' budgets, set their priorities, and hold staff to account for their actions.

Roger Hirst said: “This is a sobering level of endorsement from the people of Essex.

You may also want to watch:

"I am grateful that they are clearly appreciating what we have been doing over the past five years."

Since the role was established in 2012, the Conservative Party has won all three PCC elections in Essex.

Most Read

  1. 1 Saffron Walden shakeup in county council elections
  2. 2 Local elections 2021: UDC ward results for Newport and The Sampfords
  3. 3 New Walden mayor announces his charities for the year
  1. 4 New mayor, deputy mayor and leader appointed for town council
  2. 5 Here's what you can do from May 17 as Covid restrictions ease
  3. 6 Old pirate ship climbing frame is removed for safety
  4. 7 Sir David Attenborough, JK Rowling inspire Debden
  5. 8 Neighbourhood Plan Referendum results
  6. 9 "We take abuse seriously," says Saffron Walden Town FC
  7. 10 Market Square event organisers "amazed" at popularity of dine-out event

Labour's Chris Vince came second with 23 percent of the vote, followed by Liberal Democrat Jon Whitehouse with 13 percent.

The English Democrats' Robin Tilbrook secured almost 10 percent of the vote.


Local Elections 2021
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teddybears and other soft toys at Abracadabra Teddy Bears, Saffron Walden

Lockdown Easing

Walden teddy bear shop to relocate to new venue

Louise Dunderdale

person
Max Wiseman of Saffron Walden Cricket Club

Cricket

Wiseman dynasty gets new star as 15-year-old Max hits first senior ton

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Sophie Durlacher of Uttlesford Foodbank

Lockdown Easing

Numbers seeking support double - can you help Uttlesford foodbank?

Louise Dunderdale

person
Voting slips are counted

Essex County Council | Gallery

Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021

Louise Dunderdale

person