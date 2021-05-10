Published: 5:22 PM May 10, 2021

Roger Hirst has been elected Essex's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC).

Conservative Roger Hirst took 54 percent of the county-wide vote.

He was first elected Essex's Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016, but this is the first term in which he will oversee the Fire and Rescue Service.

As PFCC, Mr Hirst is expected to monitor emergency services' budgets, set their priorities, and hold staff to account for their actions.

Roger Hirst said: “This is a sobering level of endorsement from the people of Essex.

"I am grateful that they are clearly appreciating what we have been doing over the past five years."

Since the role was established in 2012, the Conservative Party has won all three PCC elections in Essex.

Labour's Chris Vince came second with 23 percent of the vote, followed by Liberal Democrat Jon Whitehouse with 13 percent.

The English Democrats' Robin Tilbrook secured almost 10 percent of the vote.



