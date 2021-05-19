Published: 5:00 PM May 19, 2021

The newly re-elected Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, has outlined his plans for making Essex safer.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst with Chief Constable of Essex Police, Ben-Julian Harrington and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive Jo Turton - Credit: Essex Police

Roger Hirst said he would form a Police and Crime Plan and refresh the Fire and Rescue Plan. His goals include adding more police officers and targeting crime.

He said: “I will ensure that Essex Police sees more investment in its capability to prevent crime and so get crime down, and that Essex County Fire & Rescue is supported to protect people and prevent fires, flood hazards and road traffic collisions.

"We will fund an additional 300 police officers, on top of the 500 we have expanded by over the last five years.

"Burglary, theft, and antisocial behaviour were coming down even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and must be brought down further.

"Domestic and sexual abuse and harassment must be tackled, so that women and girls are safer and do not have to live in fear.

"I want to see a continued crack down on drug driven violence and gangs, so that we can protect the vulnerable people these gangs’ prey on and deal with the hardened criminals who profit from them. Cybercrime must also be reduced.

"Making our roads safer is important to all our residents. We must see more patrols, and work with other agencies to educate and protect all road users.”

His other key responsibilities for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner are to set the budgets and council tax precepts for both services, to appoint the Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer and hold them to account, and to engage with the public and communities.

He allocates grants through the Community Safety Development Fund and commissions services such as restorative justice and support for victims of crime.

His role is to also bring together community safety partners to reduce crime, support victims of crime and keep people across Essex safe from harm.

Roger Hirst was first elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex in May 2016, before joint police and fire governance was established.

He became the first Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner in October 2017.

Prior to this role, Mr Hirst was cabinet member at Essex County Council with responsibility for Community Safety, deputy leader of Brentwood Borough Council, and has 33 years’ experience as a senior investment banker.

He is a member of Brentwood Borough Council representing Hutton South and is an active member of his local Community Speedwatch group.

A video where he talks about his aims is on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ZeJIOhalsms

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex - Credit: PFCC



