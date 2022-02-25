Archive: Rev'd Jeremy Trew on the roof of St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden before the damaged copper covering was replaced - Credit: Steve Hasler

Roof repairs at St Mary’s Church, Saffron Walden have been completed and should last 100 years.

The failing copper sheeting was replaced with lead over four months of work. Additional repairs were necessary to the sumps and gulleys - used to get the rainwater to flow from the chancel roof.

The new lead and the existing roof are protected by a roof alarm.

Steve Hasler, the project leader for St Mary’s, said: “During the work we exposed the upper side of the medieval ceiling timbers, which were all in good condition and which are held in place by a network of metal strapping and beams some of which were installed last century and some in the 1800s.

"Thankfully, we have had reasonably mild and calm weather for the work which Natural England required to be completed between September and April, while the small colony of bats, that live under the roof in the summer, are hibernating elsewhere.

"On the other hand, the high winds since the roof itself was completed have shown that the loud roaring sound that we used to have in the chancel has now gone.

"It was caused by the old copper lifting in the wind where it had become unfixed from the boarding underneath. The copper was not going to be ripped off the roof, but it was noisy!”

The Rector, Rev’d Jeremy Trew, said: “It is wonderful that this part of the church has been repaired with traditional materials and returned to its former glory, which should last for at least 100 years, considerably outlasting us!”