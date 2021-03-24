News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Rotary Club appeal for Fiji cyclone victims

Roger Brown

Published: 12:00 PM March 24, 2021   
The club is asking residents to bring items to the Saffron Walden Common car park on Easter Sunday. - Credit: Saffron Walden Rotary Club

Saffron Walden Rotary Club is appealing for sleeping bags, blankets, towels and sheets to help people in Fiji affected by recent tropical cyclones which caused flooding and devastation.

It is asking residents to bring the items to the Saffron Walden Common car park on Easter Sunday April 4, between 10am and 12noon, where volunteers will be parked in the club van.

The donated goods will join a shipment of mobility equipment to the country, collected by humanitarian organisation PhysioNet on behalf of The Spinal Injury Association of Fiji, on April 17.

Rotary member Ed Netsel said: “If you can put the items in an old unwanted suitcase, that would help with the packing and provide an additional useful addition for the recipients.”

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden meets on the second, fourth and fifth Wednesday of every month.

For more information, contact David Roberts at enquiries@rotary-sw.org.
 

Charity News
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

