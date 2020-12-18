News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Rotary Club helps organisations hit by Coronavirus

person

Roger Brown

Published: 3:29 PM December 18, 2020   
Volunteers and participants at the riding centre last Christmas

Volunteers and participants at the riding centre last Christmas - Credit: Saffron Walden Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden has provided financial and practical help to organisations in the area hit by coronavirus.

Firstly, the branch donated £250 to enable Saffron Walden and District Riding for the Disabled purchase six new hats for riders.

Covid-19 rules prohibit the sharing of riding hats, which has placed a financial burden on the centre.

Its facility in Radwinter is currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions, however it hopes to re-open early next year.

Helen Doust, organiser for the centre said: “We would like to thank all at Rotary for their help with buying the new hats.”

Meanwhile, the club also gave £500 to St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood.

Volunteer drivers from the branch have collected supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the charity from a depot in Luton.

They have so far made three trips and will make further journeys over the next few weeks.

