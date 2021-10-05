News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden jigsaw collection for crew members stuck at sea

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM October 5, 2021   
Jigsaw puzzles can help pass the time

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden is collecting puzzles for merchant seafarers - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rotarians in Saffron Walden are collecting unwanted jigsaw puzzles for merchant seafarers.

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden will begin collecting puzzles on Monday, October 11 for crew members stuck on ships which cannot land freely due to border restrictions as a result of Covid-19.

A Rotary Club spokesperson said: "Many thousands of merchant seafarers have been confined to their ships around the world because countries will not allow them to land freely as they did pre-Covid.

"In the worst cases ships’ owners effectively abandoned the ships leaving those on board reliant on charity.

"Many crews in this situation have turned to jigsaws to keep them entertained."

A donation point will be set up at the Oxfam shop on King Street.

The puzzles will be taken to the Queen Victoria Seamen’s Rest in Tilbury and the Mission to Seafarers in Felixstowe where they can be sent to sailors.

