Rotary Club of Saffron Walden delivers donated mobility equipment to PhysioNet depot

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 October 2020

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden's Ed Netsel with PhysioNet’s Peter Thompson and the consignment of wheelchairs delivered to Yorkshire. Picture: Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

A Rotary Club of Saffron Walden project to deliver unwanted mobility and physiotherapy equipment to a charity has restarted after months of being on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Thompson of PhysioNet with Rotary Club of Saffron Walden members Ed Netsel and Alan Hawkes, and PhysioNet�s Nigel Lyon after unloading the delivery at the Yorkshire depot. Picture: Rotary Club of Saffron WaldenPeter Thompson of PhysioNet with Rotary Club of Saffron Walden members Ed Netsel and Alan Hawkes, and PhysioNet�s Nigel Lyon after unloading the delivery at the Yorkshire depot. Picture: Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

Two club volunteers drove a collection of wheelchairs donated by the Red Cross in Harlow to the Yorkshire depot of charity PhysioNet.

Physiotherapists check the equipment, some of which is later refurbished by prisoners via the Margaret Carey Foundation in Wakefield.

Ed Netsel said he hoped more collections and deliveries could be made in the coming weeks, but that this was subject to government restrictions across the country.

He added: “After many months off the road, it was great to be able to restart this useful project.”

The club carried out risk assessments and put in place Covid-secure precautions for its volunteers taking part.

