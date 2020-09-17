Rotary Club of Saffron Walden has been supporting Uttlesford Foodbank and Citizens Advice

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden member Alan Hawkes, the club's community projects lead. Picture: Alan Hawkes Alan Hawkes

At the beginning of the year members of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden were looking forward to celebrating the club’s 95th anniversary, when Covid-19 put an end to physical meetings.

Not to be deterred, members mastered the intricacies of Zoom and meetings went online.

They decided the Community Service Committee, with Alan Hawkes as project lead, should support those most affected by coronavirus locally.

The Rotary Club made immediate financial donations to Uttlesford Foodbank and Uttlesford Citizens Advice, and club members agreed the club should make further donations as the needs arose.

Mr Hawkes said: “In my discussions with the two organisations I reached an agreement that they would indicate the particular cases for which our money would be used. The information would be anonymous regarding the identities of those helped but would enable us to understand the context.”

Club members have donated the cost of what would have been their fortnightly dinner meeting to their charitable fund.

This cash, together with a small reserve maintained to meet urgent requests, has been dispersed to local charities.