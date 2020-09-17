Advanced search

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden has been supporting Uttlesford Foodbank and Citizens Advice

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 September 2020

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden member Alan Hawkes, the club's community projects lead. Picture: Alan Hawkes

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden member Alan Hawkes, the club's community projects lead. Picture: Alan Hawkes

Alan Hawkes

At the beginning of the year members of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden were looking forward to celebrating the club’s 95th anniversary, when Covid-19 put an end to physical meetings.

Not to be deterred, members mastered the intricacies of Zoom and meetings went online.

They decided the Community Service Committee, with Alan Hawkes as project lead, should support those most affected by coronavirus locally.

You may also want to watch:

The Rotary Club made immediate financial donations to Uttlesford Foodbank and Uttlesford Citizens Advice, and club members agreed the club should make further donations as the needs arose.

Mr Hawkes said: “In my discussions with the two organisations I reached an agreement that they would indicate the particular cases for which our money would be used. The information would be anonymous regarding the identities of those helped but would enable us to understand the context.”

Club members have donated the cost of what would have been their fortnightly dinner meeting to their charitable fund.

This cash, together with a small reserve maintained to meet urgent requests, has been dispersed to local charities.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Thaxted residents celebrates her 103rd birthday

Elsa Clarson of Thaxted. Picture: Anne Sutton

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Saffron Walden Audley Park litter-picking group wants to expand

Residents litter-picking in Audley Park. Photo: Supplied by Martyn Everett.

Elsenham houses approved as planning inspector overrules Uttlesford District Council

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Thaxted residents celebrates her 103rd birthday

Elsa Clarson of Thaxted. Picture: Anne Sutton

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Saffron Walden Audley Park litter-picking group wants to expand

Residents litter-picking in Audley Park. Photo: Supplied by Martyn Everett.

Elsenham houses approved as planning inspector overrules Uttlesford District Council

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden has been supporting Uttlesford Foodbank and Citizens Advice

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden member Alan Hawkes, the club's community projects lead. Picture: Alan Hawkes

Saffron Walden theatre company shortlisted from 64,000 nominations for LGBTQ work

HyperFusion, the mothership of TIC Box Productions, has been shortlisted for an award for their work challenging prejudice against the LGBTQ community. Photo: Courtesy of Maya Ellis.

Saffron Screen reopens with coronavirus protection measures in place

Saffron Screen has reopened, with coronavirus measures in place. Picture: Celia Bartlett

Fun at Audley End Miniature Railway, as Saffron Walden mayor and deputy mayor visit attraction

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker, deputy mayor Richard Porch and his grandchildren. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance chief executive shortlisted for another award

Jane Gurney, Chief Executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance