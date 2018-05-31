Rotary Club of Saffron Walden inducts new members

Not to be beaten by the current pandemic, the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden decided to trial video conferencing for meetings.

Having held a successful full council meeting, the club held a full video club meeting - and the president Trevor Reynolds inducted two new members, Tim Penn and Rae Woods to the club. Both members responded and said a few words about themselves.

Tim Penn is a retired solicitor who has lived in Saffron Walden for many years but worked in Royston and was previously a member and president of the Rotary Club of Royston.

Rae Woods was the chief executive of an office and accommodation furniture company before retirement.

After the meeting president Trevor said: “It is great to be able to continue to meet and carry on some of our business during these difficult times using modern technology.

“I wonder of this is a Rotary first – the online induction of not just one member but two at the same meeting?”