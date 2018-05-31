Advanced search

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden inducts new members

PUBLISHED: 10:11 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 15 April 2020

Rae Woods has joined the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden - by video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic

Rae Woods has joined the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden - by video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

Not to be beaten by the current pandemic, the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden decided to trial video conferencing for meetings.

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden inducted two new members - by video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemicThe Rotary Club of Saffron Walden inducted two new members - by video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic

Having held a successful full council meeting, the club held a full video club meeting - and the president Trevor Reynolds inducted two new members, Tim Penn and Rae Woods to the club. Both members responded and said a few words about themselves.

Tim Penn is a retired solicitor who has lived in Saffron Walden for many years but worked in Royston and was previously a member and president of the Rotary Club of Royston.

Rae Woods was the chief executive of an office and accommodation furniture company before retirement.

After the meeting president Trevor said: “It is great to be able to continue to meet and carry on some of our business during these difficult times using modern technology.

Tim Penn has joined the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden - by video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemicTim Penn has joined the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden - by video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic

“I wonder of this is a Rotary first – the online induction of not just one member but two at the same meeting?”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Top 20 Hidden Gems on Netflix

About Time - a Hidden gem on Netflix

‘Weak and breathless’ - woman’s account of suspected coronavirus

Photo: Jackie Rayment.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Saffron Walden waste crews given messages of support

Recycling and waste collection crews have been left messages of thanks and support from householders during the Covid-19 pandemic

Mayor on the mend but wife continues to suffer from coronavirus

Cllr Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Most Read

Top 20 Hidden Gems on Netflix

About Time - a Hidden gem on Netflix

‘Weak and breathless’ - woman’s account of suspected coronavirus

Photo: Jackie Rayment.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Saffron Walden waste crews given messages of support

Recycling and waste collection crews have been left messages of thanks and support from householders during the Covid-19 pandemic

Mayor on the mend but wife continues to suffer from coronavirus

Cllr Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Films to cheer the spirits - recommendations from Saffron Screen

Florence Pugh in Lady Macbeth

From the forties to the noughties and into the twenty teens - classic films to rent from the BFI

Casablanca - one of many films that can be rented from the British Film Institute online

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden inducts new members

Rae Woods has joined the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden - by video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic

Send us your NHS and key worker ‘thank yous’

Help us to celebrate our NHS heroes...
Drive 24