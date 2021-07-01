Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM July 1, 2021

Russell Tunnecliff won the Intermediate section in the local heats organised by Rotary in Saffron Walden - Credit: Rotary in Saffron Walden

A student from Newport is in the national final of the Rotary Young Photographer competition.

Russell Tunnecliff, who attends Joyce Frankland Academy, won the local heat for the Intermediate age group of the competition, organised by Rotary in Saffron Walden.

He then won first place in the regional round of the competition organised by Rotary in East Anglia.

The theme of the competition was Wild Nature.

Entrants were permitted to use cameras or mobile phones and submit photos in colour or black and white.

The local heats attracted 138 entries in two age groups. Intermediate was for those age 11 to 13, and Senior was for 14 to 17-year-olds.

Both age group's entries were judged by photographers Roger King and Gary Crompton.

Rotary in Saffron Walden’s Youth Committee chair Richard Luckes said: “We were very pleased with the response to the competition. We had the highest number of entries this year than in any previous year.”

He added: “We are doubly pleased that one of our entrants went on to win the regional final.”

Mr Luckes said he wanted to thank the schools for their support, the judges and all entrants.

The Young Photographer competition is one of several competitions organised by Rotary for young people.





The 2021 local heat results were:

Intermediate age group winners

1 Russell Tunnecliff, 2 Katelin Weekly, 3 Oliver Dyster.

Russell Tunnecliff's entry won first place in the Intermediate section - Credit: Russell Tunnecliff / Rotary in Saffron Walden

Katelin Weekly came second place in the Intermediate section - Credit: Katelin Weekly / Rotary in Saffron Walden

Oliver Dyster's entry won third place in the Intermediate section - Credit: Oliver Dyster / Rotary in Saffron Walden

Highly Commended

Highly commended in the Intermediate age group section: Bethan Ward, Emma Cox, Harriet Saunders, Robyn Long and Caris Thompson.

Highly commended in the Intermediate section: Bethan Ward - Credit: Bethan Ward / Rotary in Saffron Walden

Highly commended in the Intermediate section: Emma Cox - Credit: Emma Cox / Rotary in Saffron Walden

Highly commended in the Intermediate section: Harriet Saunders - Credit: Harriet Saunders / Rotary in Saffron Walden

Highly commended in the Intermediate section: Robyn Long - Credit: Robyn Long / Rotary in Saffron Walden

Highly commended in the Intermediate section: Caris Thompson - Credit: Caris Thompson / Rotary in Saffron Walden





Senior age group winners

1 Maria Sellers, 2 Amelia Arikans-Oliver, 3 Aston Whitrod.

Maria Sellers won the Senior section category in the Saffron Walden heat - Credit: Maria Sellers / Rotary in Saffron Walden

Amelia Arikans-Oliver came second place in the Senior section - Credit: Amelia Arikans-Oliver / Rotary in Saffron Walden

Amelia Arikans-Oliver was awarded third place in the Senior section competition - Credit: Aston Whitrod / Rotary in Saffron Walden

Highly Commended

High Commended in the Senior age group section: Charlie Berry, William Keen

Charlie Berry's entry was highly commended in the Senior section of the Saffron Walden heat - Credit: Charlie Berry / Rotary in Saffron Walden

William Keen's entry was highly commended in the Senior section - Credit: William Keen / Rotary in Saffron Walden



