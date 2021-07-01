Gallery
As one student reaches the national final, these are the heat winners
- Credit: Rotary in Saffron Walden
A student from Newport is in the national final of the Rotary Young Photographer competition.
Russell Tunnecliff, who attends Joyce Frankland Academy, won the local heat for the Intermediate age group of the competition, organised by Rotary in Saffron Walden.
He then won first place in the regional round of the competition organised by Rotary in East Anglia.
The theme of the competition was Wild Nature.
Entrants were permitted to use cameras or mobile phones and submit photos in colour or black and white.
The local heats attracted 138 entries in two age groups. Intermediate was for those age 11 to 13, and Senior was for 14 to 17-year-olds.
Both age group's entries were judged by photographers Roger King and Gary Crompton.
Rotary in Saffron Walden’s Youth Committee chair Richard Luckes said: “We were very pleased with the response to the competition. We had the highest number of entries this year than in any previous year.”
He added: “We are doubly pleased that one of our entrants went on to win the regional final.”
Mr Luckes said he wanted to thank the schools for their support, the judges and all entrants.
The Young Photographer competition is one of several competitions organised by Rotary for young people.
The 2021 local heat results were:
Intermediate age group winners
1 Russell Tunnecliff, 2 Katelin Weekly, 3 Oliver Dyster.
Highly Commended
Highly commended in the Intermediate age group section: Bethan Ward, Emma Cox, Harriet Saunders, Robyn Long and Caris Thompson.
Senior age group winners
1 Maria Sellers, 2 Amelia Arikans-Oliver, 3 Aston Whitrod.
Highly Commended
High Commended in the Senior age group section: Charlie Berry, William Keen