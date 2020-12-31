News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Rotary club van helps others

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM December 31, 2020   
Group with a van

The PhysioNet van earlier this year ready for a trip to Yorkshire. Inset, loaded with supplies bound for the Uttlesford Foodbank depot in Shire Hill. - Credit: Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden put its PhysioNet van to good use and was able to help out their neighbouring Rotary Club of Dunmow.

The collection on behalf of the Uttlesford Foodbank by the Rotary Club of Dunmow was so successful that the Dunmow club had more than they could transport in cars.

The PhysioNet van was able to transport 100 bags and boxes of much-needed produce from the collection point in Little Canfield to the foodbank in Shire Hill.

Saffron Walden club member Alan Hawkes said: “We were pleased to be able to help our colleagues in Dunmow transfer the collection and reduce multiple car journeys.”

You may also want to watch:

Saffron Walden News
Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christmas

Saffron Walden MP "devastated" over Christmas restrictions

Roger Brown

person

Coronavirus

Uttlesford moves to Covid Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Louise Dunderdale

person

Education News

School wellbeing hub opens

Louise Dunderdale

person

Little Chesterford author's book on Tottenham Hotspur founder

Roger Brown

person