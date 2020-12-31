Published: 5:00 PM December 31, 2020

The PhysioNet van earlier this year ready for a trip to Yorkshire. Inset, loaded with supplies bound for the Uttlesford Foodbank depot in Shire Hill. - Credit: Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden put its PhysioNet van to good use and was able to help out their neighbouring Rotary Club of Dunmow.

The collection on behalf of the Uttlesford Foodbank by the Rotary Club of Dunmow was so successful that the Dunmow club had more than they could transport in cars.

The PhysioNet van was able to transport 100 bags and boxes of much-needed produce from the collection point in Little Canfield to the foodbank in Shire Hill.

Saffron Walden club member Alan Hawkes said: “We were pleased to be able to help our colleagues in Dunmow transfer the collection and reduce multiple car journeys.”