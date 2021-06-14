Published: 10:50 AM June 14, 2021

(From left) Rotary Club of Saffron Walden members Jeremy Buss and David Peasgood accept a donation from a resident. - Credit: Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

An extra van was brought in to cope with the success of a tools collection.

Over one tonne of unwanted tools was brought to the collection point in Saffron Walden Common car park in just three hours.

Project organiser David Peasgood of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden was collecting tools on behalf of the charity Tools with a Mission (TWAM).

All types of tools were accepted including household, gardening, motoring, building, plumbing, electrical, knitting and sewing machines and working IT equipment.

The Rotary Club of Cambridge South also donated tools to the Saffron Walden collection.

The tools were taken TWAM’s warehouse in Ipswich where they will be refurbished, sorted into trade kits and shipped to developing countries.

Mr Peasgood said: “Rotary in Saffron Walden would like to thank everyone who took the time and the trouble to bring their unwanted tools to our van.”







