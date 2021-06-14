News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Tools collection is a huge success

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:50 AM June 14, 2021   
(From left) Rotary Club of Saffron Walden members Jeremy Buss and David Peasgood accept a donation from a resident.

(From left) Rotary Club of Saffron Walden members Jeremy Buss and David Peasgood accept a donation from a resident. - Credit: Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

An extra van was brought in to cope with the success of a tools collection.

Over one tonne of unwanted tools was brought to the collection point in Saffron Walden Common car park in just three hours.

Project organiser David Peasgood of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden was collecting tools on behalf of the charity Tools with a Mission (TWAM).

All types of tools were accepted including household, gardening, motoring, building, plumbing, electrical, knitting and sewing machines and working IT equipment. 

The Rotary Club of Cambridge South also donated tools to the Saffron Walden collection.

You may also want to watch:

The tools were taken TWAM’s warehouse in Ipswich where they will be refurbished, sorted into trade kits and shipped to developing countries.

Mr Peasgood said: “Rotary in Saffron Walden would like to thank everyone who took the time and the trouble to bring their unwanted tools to our van.”



Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: images of new hospital that aims to be carbon neutral
  2. 2 Hotel on Duxford IWM site given go-ahead after council re-vote
  3. 3 Tools collection is a huge success
  1. 4 A Big Deal for Fairycroft House as comedy club makes comeback
  2. 5 Ibiza legend Dave Pearce and Clockwork Orange Andy Manston at garden party
  3. 6 Motorcyclist in hospital after Broxted collision
  4. 7 Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues
  5. 8 Saffron Walden constituency could change shape in boundary review
  6. 9 New development plan for former Friends' School
  7. 10 Share your views: Should Freedom Day on June 21 go ahead?
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The garden at Bishop's House, Great Chesterford, is open through the National Garden Scheme

Events | Updated

Things to do in June - from open gardens to live music and dancing

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Thompson, Raili Zupping, Assistant Provincial Grand Master Lee Taylor, Gary Payne of Old Chelmsfordian Lodge

Coronavirus

Essex-wide scheme will support nursing degree apprentices

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Ruby Sweetland-Main of Widdington, Saffron Walden, on the Ballet Central tour, Act 1 of the ballet Le Corsaire

Education

Dance student Ruby is ready for a multi venue tour

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Folly Mill at Thaxted

Events

Furniture, paintings and art pieces go under the hammer

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon