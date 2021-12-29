Rotary in Saffron Walden Christmas Appeal approaches £6,000 mark

Rotary in Saffron Walden handbell ringers, The Tinkerbells, helped the club raise almost £6,000 for good causes in north-west Essex - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Nearly £6,000 will be given to good causes throughout north-west Essex after a Christmas appeal.

Rotary in Saffron Walden members have praised passers-by for their generosity after December street collections and performances by The Tinkerbells in the Market Place.

Matthew Pollitt, the Rotary club's community service committee chair, said: "Once again, the people of Saffron Walden have been very generous in supporting our Christmas Appeal to support good causes.

"To all of them we say a huge thank you."

Matthew Pollitt, the Rotary club's community service committee chair, thanked bucket shakers, handbell ringers and passers-by for their generosity - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Over the years, Rotarians have raised more than £100,000 for Saffron Walden area charities at Christmas.

Good causes which have previously received funds include Buffy Playbus, Saffron Walden Dementia Café, The Laughter Specialists and Uttlesford Foodbank.

Mr Pollitt said he would like to thank the Inner Wheel Club, Round Table and Probus clubs members for donating their time.

He also thanked The Tinkerbells, who are all Rotary members, for ringing handbells in the square.

The appeal remains open until December 31 online: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RotaryinSW-Appeal