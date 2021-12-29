News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Rotary in Saffron Walden Christmas Appeal approaches £6,000 mark

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:15 AM December 29, 2021
Rotary in Saffron Walden handbell ringers, The Tinkerbells, perform in the Market Place

Rotary in Saffron Walden handbell ringers, The Tinkerbells, helped the club raise almost £6,000 for good causes in north-west Essex - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Nearly £6,000 will be given to good causes throughout north-west Essex after a Christmas appeal.

Rotary in Saffron Walden members have praised passers-by for their generosity after December street collections and performances by The Tinkerbells in the Market Place.

Matthew Pollitt, the Rotary club's community service committee chair, said: "Once again, the people of Saffron Walden have been very generous in supporting our Christmas Appeal to support good causes.

"To all of them we say a huge thank you."

Two Rotary Club helpers raise money in Saffron Walden Market Place

Matthew Pollitt, the Rotary club's community service committee chair, thanked bucket shakers, handbell ringers and passers-by for their generosity - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Over the years, Rotarians have raised more than £100,000 for Saffron Walden area charities at Christmas.

Good causes which have previously received funds include Buffy Playbus, Saffron Walden Dementia Café, The Laughter Specialists and Uttlesford Foodbank.

Mr Pollitt said he would like to thank the Inner Wheel Club, Round Table and Probus clubs members for donating their time.

He also thanked The Tinkerbells, who are all Rotary members, for ringing handbells in the square.

The appeal remains open until December 31 online: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RotaryinSW-Appeal

Most Read

  1. 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  2. 2 Saffron Walden Town's game off because of COVID-19 cases in Enfield squad
  3. 3 When are the bank holidays in 2022?
  1. 4 Christmas bin collection changes in Uttlesford
  2. 5 Revealed: The best Christmas display in Walden
  3. 6 Rotary in Saffron Walden Christmas Appeal approaches £6,000 mark
  4. 7 Saffron Walden firefighters thank community for Christmas support
  5. 8 Pre-booked recycling slots planned for vans, pick-ups, trailers
  6. 9 MasterChef winner Alex Webb's Christmas recipe
  7. 10 Butter containing metal among products recalled due to safety concerns
Charity News
Charity Fundraiser
Christmas
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Motorbikes on Hills Road in Cambridge on their way to Addenbrooke's Hospital to deliver toys

Christmas | Gallery

In pictures: Hundreds of bikers in Addenbrooke's Christmas toy run

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Cliff Parisi in the Market Place in Saffron Walden, Essex

Christmas | Interview

Cliff Parisi on Call the Midwife's 10th Christmas special

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Archive picture posed by model: woman talking into a mobile phone

Essex Police

Essex Police looking into 'call back option' for non emergencies

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen

Pubs could stay open into early hours to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon