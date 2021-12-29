Rotary in Saffron Walden Christmas Appeal approaches £6,000 mark
- Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography
Nearly £6,000 will be given to good causes throughout north-west Essex after a Christmas appeal.
Rotary in Saffron Walden members have praised passers-by for their generosity after December street collections and performances by The Tinkerbells in the Market Place.
Matthew Pollitt, the Rotary club's community service committee chair, said: "Once again, the people of Saffron Walden have been very generous in supporting our Christmas Appeal to support good causes.
"To all of them we say a huge thank you."
Over the years, Rotarians have raised more than £100,000 for Saffron Walden area charities at Christmas.
Good causes which have previously received funds include Buffy Playbus, Saffron Walden Dementia Café, The Laughter Specialists and Uttlesford Foodbank.
Mr Pollitt said he would like to thank the Inner Wheel Club, Round Table and Probus clubs members for donating their time.
He also thanked The Tinkerbells, who are all Rotary members, for ringing handbells in the square.
The appeal remains open until December 31 online: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RotaryinSW-Appeal
