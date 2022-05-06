News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Essex child donates pocket money to Ukraine crisis support

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:22 AM May 6, 2022
Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch with Rotary in Saffron Walden colleagues, accepting aid donations for Ukraine at the collection on The Common. - Credit: Rotary in Saffron Walden

Rotary in Saffron Walden teamed up with Felsted-based charity UK-Aid to collect items to support women and children who have fled Ukraine.

And one child gave their pocket money to the Rotary collection. Rotary will repeat the collection at The Common car park, Saffron Walden, in June.

John Tapscott said: "The items collected are being sent by UK-Aid to the women and children in the Singerei Refugee Camp in Moldova.

"We were delighted with the response from Saffron Walden residents which ranged from car-boot fulls of donated goods to the donation of his pocket money by young Corvin Knowles.”

UK-Aid's Alan Hilliar (left), holding a yellow Thank You card, accepts donated items from Daisy White and her father Nick White, pictured with Daisy’s dog Toffee, and Rotary project organiser John Tapscott (centre). - Credit: Rotary in Saffron Walden

He added: “The refugees' needs will continue as long as the war continues."

Rotary in Saffron Walden have another collection on Sunday, June 26 at the Common Car Park from 10am until 1pm.

Items needed include food, bedding, toiletries, cleaning materials and toys.

A full list is on the UK-Aid website www.uk-aid.org

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch who was present said: "The continued generosity of the local people in Saffron Walden and villages with all their donations, both in terms of goods and finance, has been remarkable to witness since the very start of the crisis, and there was no let-up to that support on Sunday."


Great Chesterford auction

A silent auction is being held at Great Chesterford Community Centre on Friday, May 20 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

The event will raise money for the British Red Cross to provide help to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. 

Organisers are asking for lots that can be auctioned on the night, and to support the event.

Browse the lots that have already been donated via www.auctionforukraine.co.uk


