Talented young photographers celebrated at comeptition

Winning photographers: Chloe Nash, Harry Townsend, Emily Bide and Polly Bullman. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2019

A striking photograph of a young man reflected in a cracked mirror won this year's Rotary Young Photographer competition for the Saffron Walden District.

The black and white shot, called Shattered Visage, was taken by Emily Bide, a sixthformer at Saffron Walden County High School.

Rotarian Geoff Woollerson said: "The judges thought the picture of Emily's brother taken in the reflection of the broken glass was really representative of the turnmoil that young teenagers in some places suffer today.

"It was absolutely effective and very well done."

Having won the district round of the competition, the picture will now go on to the regional round for young people in parts of North Essex, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, that contest to be held in February.

It it succeeds at that heat, it will enter the national competition to be held in May.

The contest had two sections for entries: A Level and GCSE. The GCSE winner was Harry Townsend, a pupil at Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport. His winning photograph was a self-portrait.

The runners-up were Saffron Walden County High sixth-form student Polly Bullman with her picture of called Camel and Keeper, a photograph taken on holiday in Turkey, and Joyce Frankland GCSE student Chloe Nash with her atmospheric photograph of a sunset.

The photographs had earlier gone before a judging panel and these four were chosen from over 30 entries.

On Wednesday, November 13, Rotary President, Alan Dawson presented the young people with Amazon gift vouchers of £50 for the winners and £20 for the runners up.

Among the judges was professional photographer, Roger King, who regularly freelances for the Saffron Walden Reporter and sister paper, The Dunmow Broadcast.