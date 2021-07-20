Gallery

Published: 3:30 PM July 20, 2021

Saffron Walden's Big Day Out was "incredible", its organisers have said.

Headlined by former Iron Maiden guitarist Dennis Stratton, Big Day Out saw fans flock to The Common for food, drink and live music.

The event was organised by the Saffron Walden Round Table (SWRT) on Saturday, July 17.

An SWRT spokesperson said: "Saffron Walden: Saturday was incredible!

"We would like to thank SWRT members and event committee, as well as the volunteers and vendors.

"We would also like to thank the public for their support, attendance and generosity."

The SWRT committee gave a special mention to Sam Johns for planning the event, and to the businesses who lent kit and support, including Globe Scaffolding, Widdington Recycle, Burton’s Butchers, Alley Cat and 3D Events.

SWRT said it relies on donations to run events and give grants to good causes. See more at https://swrt.org/donate/

SWRT's usual 8 Day Weekend and carnival will return from July 8-16 2022.

