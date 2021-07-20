News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Saffron Walden Round Table's Big Day Out

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:30 PM July 20, 2021    Updated: 3:37 PM July 20, 2021
A montage. Background: Dennis Stratton, former Iron Maiden lead guitarist. Inset x2: People enjoying themselves on the Common

Saffron Walden Round Table's Big Day Out 2021 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden's Big Day Out was "incredible", its organisers have said.

Headlined by former Iron Maiden guitarist Dennis Stratton, Big Day Out saw fans flock to The Common for food, drink and live music.

The event was organised by the Saffron Walden Round Table (SWRT) on Saturday, July 17.

Dennis Stratton playing the guitar with his bandmate on Saffron Walden Common

Dennis Stratton (R) and his bandmate - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Max Dobson with a very cute and fluffy dog - his Double-Doodle Suki

Max Dobson with his Double-Doodle Suki - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A six-year-old girl enjoys a chocolate ice cream on Saffron Walden common

Six-year-old Sophie enjoys an ice cream - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two people wear sunglasses in the hot summer sun on the Common in Saffron Walden

Enjoying the Big Day Out 2021 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

An SWRT spokesperson said: "Saffron Walden: Saturday was incredible!

"We would like to thank SWRT members and event committee, as well as the volunteers and vendors.

"We would also like to thank the public for their support, attendance and generosity."

A man plays the drums on stage at Saffron Walden's Big Day Out

Dunn n Dusted at Saffron Walden's Big Day Out - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A large group of people on the Common, Saffron Walden

The Hendys family enjoy the Big Day Out - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two people in sunglasses sat on the Common, Saffron Walden in hot sunshine

Rachel and Scott, new residents to Saffron Walden, enjoying the Big Day Out in the sunshine - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Three men stand under a tent on Saffron Walden Common

Three Round Table volunteers getting ready for their Big Day Out in the sun - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The SWRT committee gave a special mention to Sam Johns for planning the event, and to the businesses who lent kit and support, including Globe Scaffolding, Widdington Recycle, Burton’s Butchers, Alley Cat and 3D Events.

SWRT said it relies on donations to run events and give grants to good causes. See more at https://swrt.org/donate/

SWRT's usual 8 Day Weekend and carnival will return from July 8-16 2022.

Two people smile at the camera - one raises a pint

Saffron Walden's Big Day Out 2021 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A group of four people in the shade on Saffron Walden's Common

Making an evening out of Big Day Out on The Common - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

In the background: Lots of people on the Common, Saffron Walden. Foreground: An Essex Police officer and Covid marshall

Saffron Walden's Big Day Out 2021 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A woman with her hair in bunches. She watches Dennis Stratton at Saffron Walden's Big Day Out

Dennis Stratton at Big Day Out 2021 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Dennis Stratton jams on stage at Saffron Walden's Big Day Out

Former Iron Maiden lead guitarist Dennis Stratton at Saffron Walden's Big Day Out 2021 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

