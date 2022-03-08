Video

The Earl and Countess of Wessex with members of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Critical Care Team at North Weald - Credit: Doug Blanks

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have visited Essex and Herts Air Ambulance's new base at North Weald, in a first Royal visit for the charity.

The royals toured the new airbase, and met members of EHAAT’s critical care team, charity staff and volunteers.

They met representatives from nearby hospitals and spoke to air lifted patients and their families about their experiences.

Representatives of emergency services and voluntary support organisations gathered at the front of the building for a photograph with the Earl and Countess of Wessex, together with the members of the armed forces and EHAAT charity staff and volunteers.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex with some of the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance team and volunteers and members of the Emergency Services, at North Weald - Credit: Doug Blanks

The Earl and Countess took the opportunity to speak to individuals and thank them for the work they do.

Jonathan Trower, Chair of Trustees and Jane Gurney, CEO of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance meet The Earl of Wessex at North Weald - Credit: Doug Blanks

CEO Jane Gurney said: “This is a real milestone in our charity’s history, as it is the first time that Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has hosted a Royal visit.

"It was a fantastic opportunity to bring together all of the organisations who have worked so hard during these challenging times of the pandemic.

"I am truly honoured that we have been able to showcase our new airbase at North Weald and share our vision for a Centre for Excellence that will continue to develop pre-hospital care into the future.”

Chair of Trustees at EHAAT, Jonathan Trower, added: “We are absolutely delighted to have welcomed Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex to our new airbase in North Weald, and we are very grateful for their interest and support for our charity.

"We were able to show them our outstanding new facilities for our team and to discuss our exciting plans for the further development of our emergency medical services across Essex and Hertfordshire.”

EHAAT have plans for a ‘Centre for Excellence’ at North Weald to push the boundaries in innovation, research and education for the advancement of pre-hospital care.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust represents meeting The Countess of Wessex during her visit to Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, North Weald - Credit: Doug Blanks

The Earl of Wessex meeting airlifted former patients at Essex and Herts Air Ambulance's new base in North Weald - Credit: Doug Blanks

The Countess of Wessex with Essex and Herts Air Ambulance's Chair of Trustees Jonathan Trower - Credit: Doug Blanks

The Countess of Wessex is presented with flowers from former airlifted patient Milli Smith at Essex and Herts Air Ambulance's new airbase, North Weald - Credit: Doug Blanks

Airlifted former patient Maisie Moon and her mum Nicola meeting The Countess of Wessex at Essex and Herts Air Ambulance airbase, North Weald - Credit: Doug Blanks

The Earl and Countess of Wessex taking part in a scenario in Essex and Herts Air Ambulance's new training simulation suite, North Weald - Credit: Doug Blanks

The Earl and Countess of Wessex at Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, North Weald - Credit: Doug Blanks



