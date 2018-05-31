Long-running Radio 4 programme is coming to Saffron Walden

The event is taking place at Saffron Hall. Archant

The BBC Radio 4 programme, Any Questions? will be broadcast live from Saffron Hall on the day after the general election, on Friday, December 13.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The flagship political panel programme, which has been running for 71 years, goes out live on Friday evenings at 8pm on BBC Radio 4.

It is repeated on Saturday afternoons at 1.10pm - with a follow-up programme called Any Answers, hosted by Anita Anand, where listeners email or telephone in their comments.

Any Questions? was first broadcast in October 1948 and its current chair is Chris Mason.

Each week Any Questions? visits a different part of the country with a panel of four speakers who answer questions from the audience. The programme provides the opportunity for people to challenge leading politicians, policy makers, writers and thinkers. The questions are collected in the foyer before the start of the programme and members of the audience are invited to ask them from the floor.

The event is sold out.