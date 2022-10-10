New Olympic-standard running track opens at Carver Barracks

Local regiments, councillors and residents attended the opening of the new running track at Carver Barracks in Debden - Credit: Residents for Uttlesford

An Olympic-standard public running track has opened at Carver Barracks in Debden.

The new track was partly funded by Uttlesford District Council, as part of Residents for Uttlesford's (R4U) commitment to more sports provision in the district.

R4U's Cllr Rod Jones, who is the district council's Armed Forces champion, said: "We welcome this new sports facility that can be used by sports clubs, schools, and both serving and non-serving residents.

"It is a great example of regiments and their hosting council working together for the benefit of local communities.”

Cllr Alex Armstrong, who is portfolio holder for sport, leisure and the arts, said: "Our administration is committed to continuing to support community-led sports initiatives and we have some grant funding remaining in this current budget round.

"I encourage sports clubs, parish and town councils to contact me with proposals.”