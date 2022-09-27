Saffron Walden MP on receiving end of Rupa Huq's 'racist' remark
- Credit: John Stillwell/PA
Kemi Badenoch was on the receiving end of a remark which has resulted in a Labour MP being suspended from her party.
Rupa Huq has been forced to apologise to chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after she said he is "superficially black" in a Labour Party Conference fringe event yesterday (Monday, September 26).
In making the remark about Mr Kwarteng, Ms Huq also took aim at the MP for Saffron Walden, criticising her involvement in the Conservative Party leadership contest earlier this summer - which was ultimately won by now-prime minister Liz Truss.
Conservative chair Jake Berry MP said the comments by Ms Huq - MP for Ealing Central and Acton - were "racist" and "vile".
The west London MP has also attracted criticism from members of her own party - and Labour has suspended the party whip from Ms Huq within hours of her making the "superficially black" remark.
In audio published on the Guido Fawkes blog, Ms Huq said of Mr Kwarteng: "I'm sorry if I was not making myself understood clearly.
"He's superficially a black man.
"He's got more in common... He went to Eton, he went to a very expensive prep school, all the way through top schools in the country.
"If you hear him on the Today programme you wouldn't know he's black."
Most Read
- 1 Woman sustains 'potentially life-changing' injuries in B1383 Newport crash
- 2 Two people in 'life-threatening condition' after A120 crash near Stansted
- 3 Essex and Cambs: Three arrested amid £1 million cable theft investigation
- 4 71-year-old from Wendens Ambo dies in Great Shelford collision
- 5 Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered
- 6 Eco Market held in Saffron Walden as part of Great Big Green Week
- 7 When will coins and banknotes featuring the King come into circulation?
- 8 Tree planting commemorates history of Thaxted's Jewish refugees
- 9 Copper cable worth estimated £15,000 stolen from manholes near Walden
- 10 WaldenTRI athletes star for GB at European Championships
Ms Huq is also reported to have said: "Superficially, they've had four brown chancellors and that.
"But when you have a little brown guy who... And also the leadership contest I think that I'd say alludes to that, when there was, say, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, all these people in it."
Sunder Katwala, who chaired the event, reportedly hit back at the comments when they were made.
He said Mr Kwarteng's Conservative stance "doesn't make him not black".
Mr Katwala added: "I think the Labour Party has to be really careful."
Speaking on Politics Live earlier today (Tuesday, September 27), David Lammy urged Ms Huq to "stand those comments down".
He said: "I wouldn't have made them myself."
Conservative Party chair Jake Berry wrote to Sir Keir Starmer, Labour leader, about the comments.
Mr Berry said: "I trust you will join me in unequivocally condemning these comments as nothing less than racist and that the Labour whip will be withdrawn from Rupa Huq as a consequence."
Ms Huq has since apologised for the comments.
She said today (September 27): "I have today contacted Kwasi Kwarteng to offer my sincere and heartfelt apologies for the comments I made at yesterday’s Labour conference fringe meeting.
"My comments were ill-judged and I wholeheartedly apologise to anyone affected."
During her suspension from the Labour Party, Ms Huq may continue to represent Ealing Central and Acton in the House of Commons as an independent member.