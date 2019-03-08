Safety advice issued after bin fire in Newport

Archant

Firefighters have issued fresh advice to home owners following a bin fire outside a house in Newport in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

When crews from Saffron Walden and Newport arrived they found a bin on fire which was next to a house.

Fire crews managed to quickly extinguish the blaze and stopped it from spreading and causing any damage to the property.

Crews discovered that the blaze had been caused by hot charcoal which had been used in a barbecue the day before and put in the wheelie bin.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "As the barbecue season is finally upon us, we want to urge people to take extra care when disposing of charcoal and ashes from barbecues. We recommend leaving them in the barbecue for a couple of days to (so they have time to completely cool) before disposing of them."