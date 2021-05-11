News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
First business to sponsor Walden's Dance in the Square 2021

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM May 11, 2021   
2019's Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden

Archive image: 2019's Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Saffron Building Society has been announced as the first business to sponsor this year's Dance in the Square.

The Saffron Walden Initiative's event is planned for Saturday August 28, pending government Covid-19 regulations at that time.

Peter Riding, chair of the Initiative, said: “It is never easy to raise sufficient funds to put on an annual free Dance in the Square and with the current pandemic many local businesses have been having an exceptionally difficult time. So we are especially pleased to have Saffron Building Society supporting the Dance.”

Claire Hunnable of Saffron Building Society said: “It is a pleasure to be able to sponsor the Dance, which is highly popular in our community.

"Saffron’s community fund is there to support charities and organisations in the areas around our branches, but with this Dance literally on the society’s head office doorstep, we are delighted to be able to help to make it a success."

Participants at the 2019 Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden

Participants at the 2019 Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Participants at the 2019 Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden

Archive: Participants at the 2019 Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative


