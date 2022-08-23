Crowds gather for music and family fun at Saffron Fest

This year's Saffron Fest was held on The Common over the weekend, with a mixture of live music and family entertainment.

While organisers were pleased with the festival itself, some attendees experienced issues with queueing and accessing the site.

A Queen tribute act performing at Saffron Fest - Credit: Saffron Photo

The event featured a range of music from the 1970s and 80s, including tribute acts to Abba and Queen, followed by the Ibiza Anthems Garden Party.

A family fun day was held on the Sunday with an Open Air Cinema showing The Greatest Showman and Grease. There was also live music from Graham Buxton and Laura Dennis, a bouncy castle, a giant slide and an obstacle course, and a meet and greet with film and TV characters.

DJ Pat Sharp at Saffron Fest - Credit: Saffron Photo

A statement from the Saffron Fest organisers said: "We were pleased with the festival itself, which on the whole ran smoothly with no major incidents.

"There have, however, been issues raised with queues in relation to accessing the site and for the bars/food vendor. Saffron Fest holds customer’s safety and experience, cordial neighbourhood relations and approval of the responsible authorities to the very highest importance.

The family fun day at Saffron Fest - Credit: Saffron Photo

"This is why Saffron Fest liaised with those authorities to devise a very detailed Event Management Plan that included the management of queuing systems.

"Unfortunately, on Friday, August 19 we were let down by a number of our staff who had contracted Covid. As per our safeguarding policy these staff members were told to stay at home.

The family fun day at Saffron Fest - Credit: Saffron Photo

"We worked throughout the night to address the issues raised by ticket holders on the 19th so that we could improve the customer experience for Saturday’s show on August 20.

"These improvements included but were not limited to; booking additional staff, placing additional lighting above the toilets, making the bars/food vendor contactless, ensuring our toilet provider carried out more regular services.

The family fun day at Saffron Fest - Credit: Saffron Photo

"We wish to sincerely apologise for any local residents should they have been affected on the day."

The organisers thanked everyone who worked in conjunction with the festival, and added that their "efforts to make the event a success are truly appreciated".

The family fun day at Saffron Fest - Credit: Saffron Photo

The family fun day raised a significant amount for Addenbrooke's Hospital Trust, with the total being calculated in the next few days.

DJ Pat Sharp at Saffron Fest - Credit: Saffron Photo



