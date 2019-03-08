Little Walden winery hosts tour of its unique vineyard

Open event held at Saffron Grange, in Little Walden. Picture: PAUL JACKSON Paul Jackson 2015

Dozens of guests were given the chance to explore the Saffron Grange vineyard as part of an event to celebrate the launch of a new sparkling wine.

The event, held on June 27 and attended by more than 70 people, saw guests learn more about the history of the land, explore the vineyard and sample the new wines.

The vineyard, at Rowley Hill Farm, in Little Walden, has been growing vines for 10 years

On the tours, visitors learn more about the history of the site, where woolly mammoths once roamed, and hear about the unique soil and climate conditions that make the region well suited for growing vines.

Tusks and teeth of woolly mammoths have been discovered in the River Slade, which runs through part of the site.

Duty manager of the Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre, Mark Starte said: "I was very pleased to attend the recent launch event at Saffron Grange. It was fascinating to see how 10 years of hard work has produced such exquisite tasting sparkling wines. It was also very interesting to learn how the chalky soil and the relatively dry climate is so vital to this process.

"I was very pleased to hear that Saffron Grange has also now opened for tours of the vineyard for the public, which will further enhance the tourism offer of our area, bringing more people into Saffron Walden too."

The event also saw the unveiling of a specially commissioned sculpture of the vineyard's logo, the woolly mammoth. The sculpture, by artist Rupert Till, stands next to the new tasting rooms and overlooks the vineyard and surrounding countryside.

Paul Edwards, owner of Saffron Grange, said: "It was wonderful to welcome so many local people to our event and hear the positive feedback on our new wines. The same unique, chalky soil that enabled the crocus to flourish here in the Saffron region centuries ago, coupled with our south-facing slopes and cool, dry climate is the key to growing the highest quality grapes to produce delicious, premium quality sparkling wines.

"We are excited about the future of Saffron Grange and hope to help create jobs, prosperity and a lasting legacy for our local community. We hope locals will enjoy trying the wines for themselves - we'd love to hear your thoughts."