Music therapy group enjoys celebrations and calls for new participants

Participants received cake on their doorstep thanks to Saffron Hall volunteers who travelled across counties.

People living with dementia joined with friends and family online as part of the Together in Sound project, to celebrate and share music.

The summer celebrations saw participants sharing songs they had written with family, friends and volunteers.

The participants shared songs they had written with the audience, ate cake delivered by Saffron Hall volunteers across Herfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Essex, and enjoyed listening to a live virtual performance from local folk duo, Honey & Bear.

One of the songs performed by participants online in front of loved ones and volunteers is called ‘The Virus Blues’, and remembered those who were no longer able to take part.

Claire Molyneux, senior lecturer in Music Therapy at Anglia Ruskin University and sessions leader, said: “This has been such a challenging time and it is a privilege to be part of Together in Sound and to play a role in enabling participants to stay connected and support each other.

“The highlight for me was hearing our participants sing their original songs that reflected on the experiences of living through lockdown. Music therapy truly has a unique role to play in helping us all to make sense of these changing times we are living through.”

Local folk duo, Honey & Bear, provided a live virtual performance.

Thomas Hardy, learning and participation director at Saffron Hall, said: “Our sharing events are always a special celebration of everything that Together in Sound is about, and with the help of our wonderful volunteers, cakes from Bitesize Bakery and with friends and family able to join us in the virtual audience, we were able to bring everyone together at the end of a very different term for Together in Sound.

He added: “We will continue online in the Autumn - applications are now open for new participants who may wish to join us then, and hope that we will be meeting back together face to face very soon.”

Together in Sound is a partnership project run by Saffron Hall and the Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy Research at Anglia Ruskin University which provides opportunities for music therapy to people living with dementia. Since the lockdown, music therapy sessions have continued taking place online using video conferencing software.