Published: 12:30 PM January 8, 2021

Saffron Hall are forming a new creative community of people who are interested in working together using music, words, movement and theatre to make new connections across generations, share ideas and experiences and tell the stories of what is important to them.

Meeting regularly, these sessions will initially be held online, and go back to being in person when this is possible again. Participants will work with a team of experienced leaders and with visiting guest artists from across Saffron Hall’s programme.

The first project will run via Zoom on Wednesday, January 20 from 7pm to 8.30pm. The meetings will be every Wednesday at the same time, until March 10.

Members of the group will work with theatre director Rachel Yates, composer Sam Glazer and musicians from Saffron Hall’s resident orchestra Britten Sinfonia, finishing with an online sharing event.

No prior experience or special skills are necessary, and the sessions will be fully inclusive.

Thomas Hardy, the director of Learning and Participation, said: “January can be a difficult month, so this is the perfect time to meet new people, try something different and develop new skills. We would love to work with as many people from our community as possible and are delighted to be able to offer this project during the lockdown period.”

To register your interest email come.together@saffronhall.com or visit www.saffronhall.com/participate/come-together

Come Together is a Saffron Hall Trust project, co-produced with Orchestras Live, with support from Essex County Council and Arts Council England. It is also supported by Uttlesford District Council and is in partnership with Britten Sinfonia.

Archive image from the 2019 Come Together project - Credit: Saffron Hall

Archive image from the 2019 Come Together project - Credit: Saffron Hall



