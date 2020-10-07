Saffron Walden ice cream company scoops awards
PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 October 2020
FRASER PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY
An artisan ice cream company has scooped two awards for their produce at this year’s national Great Taste Awards.
Saffron Ice Cream Company, who produce their ice cream at Abbey Farm in the town, have won prestigious gold stars for their ‘Traditional Chocolate’ and ‘Summerdown Farm Mint Chocolate’ flavours of ice cream at the awards.
The judges praised the company for the quality of their locally sourced ingredients, the flavour and freshness of the ice cream as well as the creaminess. The overall quality of the handmade ice cream was also applauded.
Production manager Harry Bond said: “We’re very proud to have won at this year’s awards. We strive to source the very best ingredients from producers as passionate as us and we think it shows in our products. A lot of time and effort is put into every single batch and it’s nice to have the recognition of our dedication.”
