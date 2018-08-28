Pantomime performance dedicated to Saffron Players producer

Vanessa (centre) with her two daughters. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Saffron Players are dedicating this year’s Alice in Wonderland pantomime performance to producer Vanessa Cowell who died in December.

The panto, directed by Jonathon Scripps and produced by Vanessa Cowell and Hugh Moss, features some music and dances including the hit A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman.

Jonathon said: “Vanessa was a huge part of the players for many years and was the society’s secretary, producer and stage manager. She is very much missed by all at Saffron Players.”

The production includes special visual effects by Dexter Motion where actors had a chance to film in front of a green screen for the first time.

Tickets are available at the Tourist Information Centre or online at www.thelittleboxoffice.com/saffronplayers. Performances start on Friday.

Adults £10 to £13. Concessions £9 to £12. Family bookings with 10 per cent discount.