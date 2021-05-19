Published: 7:00 AM May 19, 2021

Saffron Screen shows a Welcome Back message on screen for customers - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Independent community cinema Saffron Screen celebrates its 15th anniversary this weekend, as it reopens.

Over the past 15 years, the cinema has raised over £60,000 to install digital equipment, enabling it to stream live theatre, opera, ballet, art exhibitions and music concerts.

Saffron Screen is 15 - Credit: Saffron Screen

Some of the team at Saffron Screen - Credit: Saffron Screen

It has organised a number of film festivals, outdoor screenings, workshops and courses.

Saffron Screen’s business manager Jenny Hemsley said: “It’s been a rollercoaster year and it feels particularly special to be reopening the doors of such a valuable part of our community on our birthday weekend.

"We’ve been providing the big screen experience for 15 years now and with the continued support of our customers - and the hard work of our wonderful team here - we hope to be celebrating many more birthdays to come.”

For tickets see www.saffronscreen.com, go to the Tourist Information Centre or phone 01799 524002 (Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm).