Film fan is made life member of Saffron Screen cinema

A film fan who saw movies at Saffron Screen 74 times last year has been made a life member of the community cinema.

Neville Harding, from Saffron Walden, has been a supporter of the not-for-profit cinema since it started in 2006.

He usually goes there 60 times a year.

Now he has become the venue's first honourary life member. This means he is an automatic Friend of Saffron Screen without having the pay the annual membership fee.

Friends of Saffron Screen receive priority booking for all Arts on Screen events, two free tickets a year, a free hot drink at every screening and discounts at local shops and businesses.

Andrew Jenkins, Saffron Screen's business manager, said: "As a true cinema-lover, Neville has eclectic tastes and sees everything from thrillers and family films to art house films and comedies.

"He's always sure to give the cinema staff valuable feedback after every film.

"He even sends a donation and card to the cinema every year on its birthday."

Mr Jenkins added: "Neville has been such a wonderful customer over the years.

"We are so grateful for his patronage, his feedback and his annual donations and we wanted to thank him by making him a life long member of the Saffron Screen family."

Neville is now on first name terms with the box office staff.

He has seen the cinema grow from a volunteer-led project to an award-winning cinema.

It shows over 250 different films and live events every year to an annual audience of over 40,000 people.

He said: "I enjoy the cinema. Saffron Screen has a varied programme and the staff and volunteers are always so friendly and helpful.

"I feel so lucky (to have received this life membership). Saffron Screen has really enhanced my life."

Saffron Screen, which celebrates 13 years this week, relies on the support of volunteers.

The profits from refreshment sales, membership, advertising, sponsorship and grants to subsidise its ticket prices and outreach projects.

Saffron Screen is based at Saffron Walden County High School off London Road.