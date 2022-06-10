News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dr Who star and world-famous musician help Walden film-maker

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:26 PM June 10, 2022
Saffron Walden filmmaker Shaun Fergus Fields and co-producer Simon Quinn

Saffron Walden resident Shaun Fergus Fields and co-producer Simon Quinn on the post production studio day for the film Living In the Universe - Credit: Shaun Fergus Fields

An astronomy animation created by a Saffron Walden film director is being shown again at Saffron Screen.

Living in the Universe is voiced by former Dr Who star Sylvester McCoy and has music composed by world-famous techno ambient musician John Beltran.

Dr Who and The Hobbit star Sylvester McCoy narrating Living in the Universe, created by Shaun Fergus Fields

Sylvester McCoy narrating Living in the Universe, created by Saffron Walden man Shaun Fergus Fields - Credit: Shaun Fergus Fields

It is believed to be the first fully animated 3D stereoscopic astronomy documentary and includes photographs and data with NASA's permission from Voyager 2 and the Hubble Telescope.

Shaun Fergus Fields - known as Fergus -  also created a 2D version. It is the 2D version that will be screened on Sunday, June 19 in Saffron Walden.

Fergus taught himself how to animate, bought hardware and software and created the documentary after many years of research and work.

He said he was delighted that Living in the Universe has now been awarded a U-certificate, meaning it is suitable for all ages.

"It's fantastic that it's getting another screening," he said. "I had positive feedback the last time it was screened."

It is being shown at Saffron Screen on Sunday, June 19 at 2pm



