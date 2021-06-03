Published: 5:00 PM June 3, 2021

Team Saffron Screen: The cinema thanked its 77 volunteers for raising people's spirits throughout Uttlesford - Credit: Supplied by Saffron Screen

Saffron Screen thanked its 77 volunteers this week for keeping community cinema alive.

As part of Volunteers' Week (June 1-7), Saffron Screen chiefs said supporters often go "above and beyond" in the day-to-day running of the independent cinema.

Viv Riley, cinema manager, said: "Our volunteers are what makes Saffron Screen so special.

"I’m always amazed at how quickly they respond to my emails requesting their help, and many go above and beyond to help us out behind the scenes.

"We are very lucky to have such fabulous people living in the area, and we really appreciate everything they do for us."

Jenny Hemsley, Saffron Screen's business manager, said: "Our volunteers are a vital and valued part of our team and, on behalf of the cinema and the wider community, I would like to thank them all."

The cinema said volunteers create a shared experience to improve the quality of life for everyone in Uttlesford.