Running trio set to go the extra mile for good causes in marathon bid

Three members of Saffron Striders are pulling up their socks to run the London Marathon in aid of Support 4 Sight and Cancer Research.

Tim McMahon has run 14 marathons, but this is Martin Green’s first marathon after entering the ballot for the London Marathon for the last eight years.

Tim’s lasting memory from running the London Marathon in 2014 is crossing Tower Bridge when he said ‘hello’ to Denise Lewis.

“The thing I remember most about it was just the noise,” Tim said. “It was just constant noise, constant support. It’s incredible, the support and the amount of people that come out, and you pass a lot of pubs on the route, that’s what I remember. Pubs are absolutely jammed with people lifting their pint glasses to cheer you on.

“Overall, it’s just a great day, it’s a great experience. You go to bed that night and your head is still ringing with the noise.”

This year both Tim and Martin secured places through the Saffron Striders running club.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for ages,” Martin said. “I’ve done a lot of running and I’ve always said you can’t really call yourself a good runner unless you’ve done a marathon.”

Tim and Martin are raising funds for Support 4 Sight, a charity based in Saffron Walden.

Helen Howard, from Elmdon, has run more than 300 miles during her training and she is raising funds for Cancer Research.

“Cancer Research is a really big deal for my family,” she said. “My mum had cancer years back but, thankfully, she managed to get through it.

“My auntie was less lucky, unfortunately she is not here anymore.”

Helen said: “[My auntie] was the bubbliest, funniest person, she was quite young, full of life, always playing jokes.”

Helen’s sister-in-law is also battling bone cancer, but hopes to be there on the day of the marathon to support Helen.

“It means an awful lot to me,” Helen said. “Survival rates are better but I still look at the treatment people to go through and it’s quite awful. It’s so painful and relentless and difficult for them. I would love it if I could contribute to helping Cancer Research come up with some other ways to treat people.”

To sponsor Tim and Martin, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/striders4sight2019. To sponsor Helen, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/HelenHoward6.