Saffron Walden volunteers Julie and Matthew raise money for charity
PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 November 2020
Cancer Research UK shop, SW
Valued volunteers Julie Fairweather and Matthew Barker from Saffron Walden’s Cancer Research UK shop donned 70’s inspired outfits and collected for Stand Up To Cancer.
You may also want to watch:
Shop manager Lisa Drinkwater at the King Street charity shop said: “It is heartwarming to know that in these challenging times the generosity of the local community shines through. A big thanks to all those who donated an impressive £130.02.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.