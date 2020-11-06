Saffron Walden volunteers Julie and Matthew raise money for charity

Julie Fairweather and Matthew Barker from the Cancer Research UK shop in Saffron Walden. Picture: submitted Cancer Research UK shop, SW

Valued volunteers Julie Fairweather and Matthew Barker from Saffron Walden’s Cancer Research UK shop donned 70’s inspired outfits and collected for Stand Up To Cancer.

Shop manager Lisa Drinkwater at the King Street charity shop said: “It is heartwarming to know that in these challenging times the generosity of the local community shines through. A big thanks to all those who donated an impressive £130.02.”