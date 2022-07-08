Family fun day supports people with disabilities in Saffron Walden

A family fun day was held in Saffron Walden by disability charity Accuro - Credit: Accuro

Magic, circus skills and comedy came to Saffron Walden at the end of last month for a family fun day held by disability charity Accuro.

The event was held at the Jubilee Garden and hosted in partnership with the Flying Seagull Project, to celebrate the end of the Queens' Platinum Jubilee month.

A family fun day was held in Saffron Walden by disability charity Accuro - Credit: Accuro

Accuro members showcased their Jubilee-themed pottery, created in collaboration with Chameleon Café, and 'Rockstar Andy' from the Flying Seagull Project hosted two hours of entertainment, including a circus skills workshop, a magic show and a kids comedy corner, where audience members were invited onstage to tell jokes.

The family fun day was held at the end of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee month - Credit: Accuro

Chloe Salisbury, Accuro's community fundraising officer, said: “The event was such a success and it was just wonderful to see so many of our members, their families and members of the wonderful Saffron Walden community come together to enjoy a fun filled afternoon in the brilliant weather!"

Accuro, which supports people with disabilities, held a family fun day in Saffron Walden - Credit: Accuro



