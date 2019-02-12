Saffron Walden Against Climate Change set up new monthly discussion group

SWACC with mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Saffron Walden Against Climate Change (SWACC) has joined forces with Changing Conversations to bring evenings with speakers and group discussion to Saffron Walden.

Cambridge organisers Elena Moses and Karl Lam were the first speakers, inspiring locals with ‘An Introduction to Climate Change.’

The next talk, on February 26, will be from Uttlesford’s chief waste and recycling officer Rebecca Lockwood who will be talking about how to recycle properly in the district.

Rebecca said: “Recycling has many benefits for the environment and it is something that everyone can get involved in. We are keen to support our residents to be as effective recyclers as possible and are therefore pleased to have the opportunity to speak at the SWACC event about this important topic.”

Founder of SWACC, Louise Yellowlees, said: “The format of the evenings gives the opportunity for one-to-one interaction and conversations in small groups. The talking part is by far the most inspiring. The hum of chatter, the exciting discussions, they all leave you with an incredibly positive feeling.”

Taking place at café Bicicletta, these evenings will be on the third Monday of every month from 7pm-9pm.

Search www.swacc.co.uk/events to book your free Eventbrite tickets. Join SWACC on Facebook by searching ‘Saffron Walden Against Climate Change’ or visit www.swacc.co.uk.

If possible, please bring a small donation to the talks to cover any costs.