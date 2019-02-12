Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Saffron Walden Against Climate Change set up new monthly discussion group

PUBLISHED: 10:34 19 February 2019

SWACC with mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

SWACC with mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Saffron Walden Against Climate Change (SWACC) has joined forces with Changing Conversations to bring evenings with speakers and group discussion to Saffron Walden.

Cambridge organisers Elena Moses and Karl Lam were the first speakers, inspiring locals with ‘An Introduction to Climate Change.’

The next talk, on February 26, will be from Uttlesford’s chief waste and recycling officer Rebecca Lockwood who will be talking about how to recycle properly in the district.

Rebecca said: “Recycling has many benefits for the environment and it is something that everyone can get involved in. We are keen to support our residents to be as effective recyclers as possible and are therefore pleased to have the opportunity to speak at the SWACC event about this important topic.”

Founder of SWACC, Louise Yellowlees, said: “The format of the evenings gives the opportunity for one-to-one interaction and conversations in small groups. The talking part is by far the most inspiring. The hum of chatter, the exciting discussions, they all leave you with an incredibly positive feeling.”

Taking place at café Bicicletta, these evenings will be on the third Monday of every month from 7pm-9pm.

Search www.swacc.co.uk/events to book your free Eventbrite tickets. Join SWACC on Facebook by searching ‘Saffron Walden Against Climate Change’ or visit www.swacc.co.uk.

If possible, please bring a small donation to the talks to cover any costs.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ugley man wanted by police after failing to appear at court

Christopher Brummit, from Ugley, wanted by police.

Essex Police officer dismissed after changing witness statement

Essex Police officer dismissed for misconduct.

Greater Anglia returns with fresh bid to extend Audley End car park

Greater Anglia returns with plans to extend Audley End Station. Picture: GOOGLE

Uttlesford District Council ‘wasting money’ fixing problems in local plan, says campaign group

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

The Party Box shop closes down in Saffron Walden

The Party Box shop in Saffron Walden has closed down.

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden Against Climate Change set up new monthly discussion group

SWACC with mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Essex Police officer dismissed after changing witness statement

Essex Police officer dismissed for misconduct.

Lots of free fun and games and plenty of intrigue at Cambridge Science Festival March 11-24

Cambridge Science Festival

Uttlesford District Council ‘wasting money’ fixing problems in local plan, says campaign group

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Greater Anglia returns with fresh bid to extend Audley End car park

Greater Anglia returns with plans to extend Audley End Station. Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24