New climate change group makes campaign debut in town market

PUBLISHED: 08:08 17 December 2018

SWACC with mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Residents in Saffron Walden voted in their hundreds on Saturday for supermarkets to make it easier for shoppers to choose sustainable palm oil.

Saffron Walden Against Climate Change (SWACC) received 281 signatures and said the response to their first campaign has been fantastic.

Louise Yellowlees, 38, the founder of SWACC, said: “We set up this group to turn a big negative into a massive positive. We have been completely overwhelmed by the reaction of locals. Everyone is thinking about this, everyone wants to do something and doing it as a community brings us all closer together. Who else better to protect our local area than the people that live in it?”

The mayor, Councillor Paul Fairhurst, and Waitrose branch manager, Jim Brewin, also paid a visit to the stall.

Next year, SWACC will be focusing on recycling, air pollution and green spaces in Saffron Walden. They will also be holding evenings with speakers and conversation at cafe Biciccleta, in Saffron Walden.

New climate change group makes campaign debut in town market

SWACC with mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

