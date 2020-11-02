Advanced search

Halloween 2020 in Saffron Walden and Newport

PUBLISHED: 11:20 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 02 November 2020

Children on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Children on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

ANDRA MACIUCA

Residents enjoyed street food on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Residents enjoyed street food on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Street food on The Common from Waffle and Co, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Street food on The Common from Waffle and Co, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Children on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Children on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Children trick-or-treating on Hill Top Lane, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Children trick-or-treating on Hill Top Lane, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Children trick-or-treating on Ross Close, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Children trick-or-treating on Ross Close, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Many wore Halloween costumes and enjoyed street food on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Many wore Halloween costumes and enjoyed street food on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Skeletons having a catch-up on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Skeletons having a catch-up on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Halloween on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Halloween on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Landscape View, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Landscape View, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Landscape View, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Landscape View, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Pumpkin attack on Landscape View, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Pumpkin attack on Landscape View, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Pumpkin attack on Landscape View, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Pumpkin attack on Landscape View, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Halloween at St Mary the Virgin Church, Newport. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Halloween at St Mary the Virgin Church, Newport. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Clowns on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Clowns on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

A skeleton on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.A skeleton on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

A spider on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.A spider on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Halloween on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Halloween on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Halloween decorations on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Halloween decorations on Long Horse Croft, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

A pumpkin in The Common car park, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.A pumpkin in The Common car park, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Pumpkins on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Pumpkins on The Common, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Pumpkins on Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Pumpkins on Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

A pumpkin on Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.A pumpkin on Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Frambury Lane, Newport. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Frambury Lane, Newport. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

A pumpkin and a candle on Cherry Garden Lane, Newport. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.A pumpkin and a candle on Cherry Garden Lane, Newport. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Ross Close, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Ross Close, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Cherry Garden Lane, Newport. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.Cherry Garden Lane, Newport. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

