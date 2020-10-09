MP welcomes more than £90,000 for Saffron Walden and Royston cinemas

With the cinema industry facing an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, a ray of hope has been offered to one Saffron picture house.

Saffron Screen has reopened, with coronavirus measures in place.

Saffron Screen has been awarded £49,096 as part of the government’s £1.57 billion Cultural Recovery Fund, which is being given to independent cinemas across the country.

Owner Saffron Walden Community Cinema, who also run Royston Picture Palace, has received more than £90,000 in funding for health and safety equipment and for business sustainability planning.

The one-off grant aims to help make the two venues safe for staff and audiences.

A spokesperson for Saffron Screen said: “During such a difficult time for the industry, this support is crucial and gives us the financial security to remain open whilst current COVID-19 operating restrictions remain in place.

“This is not only great news for our loyal and supportive customers, but also for our amazing team of staff and volunteers whose passion and hard work continue to keep our doors open in the safest way possible.”

Saffron Walden MP and Treasury minister Kemi Badenoch has welcomed the grant, and said she has been continuously supportive for the cultural and creative industry.

She said the money was secured following the Treasury’s extensive work on a package for the sector,

The first allocations will see 35 other venues across England receive grants totalling more than £650,000.

Mrs Badenoch said: “I am so pleased that Saffron Walden Community Cinema has been allocated more than £90,000 as part of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

“As the local MP I have worked extensively to represent local businesses across the constituency, however big or small, to make the case for the support they require to help weather the storm of the pandemic.

“I received many letters in my role as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and the team worked hard on a package that would sufficiently support the cultural and creative industry. I am pleased to see a local independent cinema in our constituency receive this much-needed funding.

“The government is committed to protecting independent cinemas, that provide local jobs and great entertainment. I hope residents will do their bit and visit Saffron Screen to ensure its sustainable future.”