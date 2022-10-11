Almost three tonnes of apples pressed at Saffron Walden pub

Niamh Lederer helping rinse the apples at the Railway Arms pub in Saffron Walden - Credit: Edward Gildea

An apple pressing event was held at the Railway Arms in Saffron Walden over the weekend.

Led by Paul Wrigley, the process involved sorting, shredding and pressing nearly three tonnes of apples.

The apples produced over 1,200 litres of juice, which will help keep the pub in cider for over a year.

Helpers and visitors alike were treated to glasses of the juice as it came out of the press, and they commented on how much better it tasted that anything you can buy from the supermarket.

The remains of the pressed apples were bagged up and sent to Hoys Farm in Sewards End, where they will be fed to pigs over the next few days.

Some of the resulting pork may then be served for roast dinners at the pub, creating a circular economy.

The Railway Arms is in Station Road, Saffron Walden, and has stood in the shadow of the old, now closed, Great Eastern Branch line since 1865.