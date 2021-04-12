Gallery
Residents and business owners celebrate April 12 reopenings
- Credit: ANDRA MACIUCA
Hundreds of Saffron Walden residents came back into the town centre to enjoy a partial lifting of coronavirus restrictions today (Monday).
Many enjoyed sitting outdoors for a treat and a coffee, while others got a long-awaited haircut or visited charity shops and gift shops. Pub goers have also shown their enthusiasm.
Frances Gilyiad said: "It’s nice to see everything open again and people coming back and using charity shops. I think everybody is happy to be out."
Sitting at Tea Amo, Charlotte Hays from Linton said: "I got a haircut, and then I came to the tea shop. I had my boots repaired as well. It’s so lovely to be able to have a coffee outside."
Tea Amo’s new owners, Viola Baranska and Vince Fasano, said: "Today is the first day open for us.
"We are able to offer outside seating. We can sit 16 people outside, and people can just turn up.
"We are doing pretty much the same products at the minute, we are bringing in a couple of new dishes, mainly for breakfast, such as traditional English pancakes with various fillings."
Asked what his plans were now that more places are reopening, Steve Millership replied: “Haircut. Pub.”
Sean Lidster, volunteer at the British Heart Foundation charity shop, said: "It’s been a steady flow of customers and donations, 60 to 70 customers so far. I am really happy to be able to reopen."
Lucy Franks-Jones, receptionist at Law Salons, said: "We are fully booked until the middle of May. People have been messaging since February.
"I have been here since April and we got 900 calls on April 2. I couldn’t answer all of them so I did 150 appointments that day."
Jeff Leach, landlord at the Old English Gentleman, said: "We have just reopened today in our patio garden. We are open every day from 11am until 10pm and on Saturday and Sunday we close at 11pm.
"We have got a lot of bookings. We can host up to six people per table and we can have a maximum of 18 to 20 people at the same time. We are only doing food at lunchtime."