Saffron Walden author publishes first book in new murder mystery series

PUBLISHED: 09:32 21 February 2019

Philip Hunter, Saffron Walden author of Murder Under a Green Sea. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An author from Saffron Walden has had his first book in a new series set in London in the 1930s published today (January 21).

Set in 1936, Murder Under a Green Sea by Philip Hunter is the story of Max and Martha Dalton, a young couple who seem to live a carefree life of luxury and dinner parties.

When an old army friend is murdered, Max finds himself drawn into the crime and back to his own past. As the police suspect Max guilty of the murder, he believes there must be a connection with a tragic crime committed in the muddy hell of the Western Front.

Police suspicions grow along with a body count featuring one too many of Max’s former comrades.

This is Philip’s fourth book and it’s a little different to his previous work.

“The enjoyable part of writing this book was the complete contrast to the other books I have written,” Philip said. “My previous books were gritty and this is quite light-hearted, the characters are nice people - I enjoyed being in their company.

“It’s a homage to Thin Man Films - although there is murder, everything outside it is light-hearted, with dry comedy and humour. The plot has a lot to do with the political situation in 1936.”

Philip, 48, is now writing his second book in the series, which is set a few years later in 1938.

Inspired by the local area, parts of his first book are set in Cambridgeshire and the second book is set at Cambridge University.

“The most challenging part of writing these books is figuring out the plot,” he said. “It’s difficult to make sure it is interesting enough so people don’t guess what’s going to happen but simple enough so people don’t get lost. The difficult part is bringing it all together - it takes you a while to figure it out.”

Philip hasn’t always been an author. He’s worked at Stansted Airport unloading freight, Waterstones in Cambridge and at the Genome Campus in Hinxton.

“I worked in international banking too, but I didn’t like sitting at a desk all day long. And you don’t feel like you are creating anything working for a bank,” Philip said. “When my team was made redundant at the Genome Campus I thought it was a good opportunity to more writing.”

Murder Under a Green Sea is available on Amazon and in Hart’s Books in Saffron Walden.

