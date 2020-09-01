Advanced search

Friends’ School band reunites from different countries after 34 years

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 September 2020

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley were known as 'The Inept' in 1986, while studying at Friends' School. Photo: Supplied by James Tuckwell.

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley were known as 'The Inept' in 1986, while studying at Friends' School. Photo: Supplied by James Tuckwell.

Supplied by James Tuckwell

Three former students have reunited their band after 34 years, despite being spread across the globe.

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley reunited their band in 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown, despite being 6,000 miles apart. Photo: Supplied by James Tuckwell.James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley reunited their band in 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown, despite being 6,000 miles apart. Photo: Supplied by James Tuckwell.

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley graduated from Friends’ School in 1986.

They had a band called The Inept, and played at Fairycroft House and the Lord Butler Leisure Centre with other local bands.

James is now a business owner in San Diego, California, Oliver is an associate professor at University of Geneva’s Faculty of Medicine, and Tom is a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of York.

They reunited as a band online during the coronavirus lockdown. Under the name C2, after the classroom where they used to practice and store their equipment under the stairs in the ‘80s, they started writing and recording songs.

James said: “We’ve had great fun catching up online and reminiscing together during this very challenging time.

“While a live reunion is unlikely due to distance, who knows? Maybe these ‘sons of Saffron Walden’ will take the stage once more at Fairycroft or Lord Butler.”

You can listen to their latest composition at https://soundcloud.com/c2-the-band/reasons

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Premier Inn delays opening Saffron Walden hotel until early 2021

Artist impression of Premier Inn in Saffron Walden. Picture: VECTOR.

75,000 homes in East of England could experience ‘devastating impact’ of global warming

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Friends’ School band reunites from different countries after 34 years

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley were known as 'The Inept' in 1986, while studying at Friends' School. Photo: Supplied by James Tuckwell.

Bomb disposal experts from Carver Barracks clear a beach of unexploded devices

Soldiers from 35 Engineer Regiment remove the remains from the controlled explosion at Mappleton Beach. Photographer: CPL REBECCA BROWN © MoD Crown Copyright 2020

RAF jets scrambled after potential security threat on Ryanair flight to Stansted

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Premier Inn delays opening Saffron Walden hotel until early 2021

Artist impression of Premier Inn in Saffron Walden. Picture: VECTOR.

75,000 homes in East of England could experience ‘devastating impact’ of global warming

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Friends’ School band reunites from different countries after 34 years

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley were known as 'The Inept' in 1986, while studying at Friends' School. Photo: Supplied by James Tuckwell.

Bomb disposal experts from Carver Barracks clear a beach of unexploded devices

Soldiers from 35 Engineer Regiment remove the remains from the controlled explosion at Mappleton Beach. Photographer: CPL REBECCA BROWN © MoD Crown Copyright 2020

RAF jets scrambled after potential security threat on Ryanair flight to Stansted

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Get your cultural fix at Open Cambridge’s heritage weekend online events

Astrolabe in the Whipple Museum. Picture: Sir Cam /University of Cambridge

Friends’ School band reunites from different countries after 34 years

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley were known as 'The Inept' in 1986, while studying at Friends' School. Photo: Supplied by James Tuckwell.

Open Cambridge launches 2020 online programme for heritage weekend

Explore the Madingley Garden. Picture: Madingley Hall

NHS Spitfire to lead Battle of Britain commemorations at annual Duxford air show

The 'Thank U NHS' Spitfire. Picture: John Davies

Tenet review: ‘Films as original and audaciously ambitious as this don’t come around very often’

Christopher Nolan's Tenet can now be seen at the cinema. Picture: supplied