Friends’ School band reunites from different countries after 34 years

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley were known as 'The Inept' in 1986, while studying at Friends' School. Photo: Supplied by James Tuckwell. Supplied by James Tuckwell

Three former students have reunited their band after 34 years, despite being spread across the globe.

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley reunited their band in 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown, despite being 6,000 miles apart. Photo: Supplied by James Tuckwell. James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley reunited their band in 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown, despite being 6,000 miles apart. Photo: Supplied by James Tuckwell.

James Tuckwell, Oliver Hartley and Tom Hartley graduated from Friends’ School in 1986.

They had a band called The Inept, and played at Fairycroft House and the Lord Butler Leisure Centre with other local bands.

James is now a business owner in San Diego, California, Oliver is an associate professor at University of Geneva’s Faculty of Medicine, and Tom is a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of York.

They reunited as a band online during the coronavirus lockdown. Under the name C2, after the classroom where they used to practice and store their equipment under the stairs in the ‘80s, they started writing and recording songs.

James said: “We’ve had great fun catching up online and reminiscing together during this very challenging time.

“While a live reunion is unlikely due to distance, who knows? Maybe these ‘sons of Saffron Walden’ will take the stage once more at Fairycroft or Lord Butler.”

You can listen to their latest composition at https://soundcloud.com/c2-the-band/reasons