Saffron Walden commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain

PUBLISHED: 15:45 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 15 September 2020

Sergeant HT Perry, one of the last three locally connected casualties of the Battle of Britain, at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Sergeant HT Perry, one of the last three locally connected casualties of the Battle of Britain, at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

The 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain was commemorated in Saffron Walden at the town cemetery’s war graves on Sunday.

Padre Richard Begg leads a commemoration service for the Battle of Britain 80, at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Fourteen wreaths were laid on the graves of pilots lost during the Battle of Britain, both RAF and Luftwaffe. Picture: Celia Barlett PhotographyPadre Richard Begg leads a commemoration service for the Battle of Britain 80, at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Fourteen wreaths were laid on the graves of pilots lost during the Battle of Britain, both RAF and Luftwaffe. Picture: Celia Barlett Photography

The Padre from Carver Barracks, Captain Richard Begg, conducted a moving and poignant service.

John Hammond played the bugle.

Bob Curran, chairman of Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion carried the Standard.

Fourteen wreaths were laid on the graves of pilots lost during the Battle of Britain, both RAF and Luftwaffe.

A reading during the 80th Commemoration service for the Battle of Britain. Participants included Saffron Walden Town Council mayor Heather Asker. Picture: Celia Barlett PhotographyA reading during the 80th Commemoration service for the Battle of Britain. Participants included Saffron Walden Town Council mayor Heather Asker. Picture: Celia Barlett Photography

Those present included Saffron Walden Town Council mayor Heather Asker and her husband, Saffron Walden RBL branch president John Moran, and branch vice chairman Andrew Pain, who said The Exaltation and Kohima Epitaph.

Branch secretary and his wife Mick and Tanya Birni were also in attendance, along with other branch members and members of the public.

John Hammond plays The Reveille as Bob Curran raises the Royal British Legion standard with Padre Richard Begg following the two minutes silence at Saffron Walden to mark the 80th year for the Battle of Britain. Picture: Celia Bartlett PhotographyJohn Hammond plays The Reveille as Bob Curran raises the Royal British Legion standard with Padre Richard Begg following the two minutes silence at Saffron Walden to mark the 80th year for the Battle of Britain. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

John Hammond plays The Last Post for the 80th commemoration service of the Battle of Britain, at Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Barlett PhotographyJohn Hammond plays The Last Post for the 80th commemoration service of the Battle of Britain, at Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Barlett Photography

A wrath is laid on the grave of a Battle of Britain casualty at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Barlett PhotographyA wrath is laid on the grave of a Battle of Britain casualty at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Barlett Photography

A wreath is laid on the grave of a Battle of Britain casualty at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Bartlett PhotographyA wreath is laid on the grave of a Battle of Britain casualty at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Padre Richard Begg conducts the end of the service of commemoration at the graveside of one of the last casualties of the Battle of Britain at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Barlett PhotographyPadre Richard Begg conducts the end of the service of commemoration at the graveside of one of the last casualties of the Battle of Britain at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Barlett Photography

A salute is given at the grave of a Luftwaffe casualty at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Barlett PhotographyA salute is given at the grave of a Luftwaffe casualty at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Barlett Photography

Padre Richard Begg leads a commemoration service for the Battle of Britain 80, at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Fourteen wreaths were laid on the graves of pilots lost during the Battle of Britain, both RAF and Luftwaffe. Picture: Celia Barlett PhotographyPadre Richard Begg leads a commemoration service for the Battle of Britain 80, at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Fourteen wreaths were laid on the graves of pilots lost during the Battle of Britain, both RAF and Luftwaffe. Picture: Celia Barlett Photography

