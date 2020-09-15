Gallery

Saffron Walden commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain

Sergeant HT Perry, one of the last three locally connected casualties of the Battle of Britain, at the war graves in Saffron Walden Cemetery. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Copyright © 2017 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

The 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain was commemorated in Saffron Walden at the town cemetery’s war graves on Sunday.

The Padre from Carver Barracks, Captain Richard Begg, conducted a moving and poignant service.

John Hammond played the bugle.

Bob Curran, chairman of Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion carried the Standard.

Fourteen wreaths were laid on the graves of pilots lost during the Battle of Britain, both RAF and Luftwaffe.

Those present included Saffron Walden Town Council mayor Heather Asker and her husband, Saffron Walden RBL branch president John Moran, and branch vice chairman Andrew Pain, who said The Exaltation and Kohima Epitaph.

Branch secretary and his wife Mick and Tanya Birni were also in attendance, along with other branch members and members of the public.

