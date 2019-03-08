Saffron Walden Beer Festival - this year also including cider, gin, wine, spirits and prosecco

Cheers! The beer festival included a lot more than beer. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Roger King

"It is full of very nice people and they like a drink." Said Ian Chisholm organiser of Saffron Walden Beer Festival, when asked why he chose the town for the second annual event.

This year, the festival which the town council coincided with Armed Forces Day to make a super celebration on Saffron Walden common, was expanded to include cider, wine, gin, other spirits and a prosecco tent.

The three-day, weekend event found Saturday the most popular day, with the heat wave and the military celebrations.

Mr Chisholm, of the Essex Brewery Company, parent company of Brewery Tap Events, said: "It was a lovely weekend and we were extremely busy. We were swamped at the bar on Saturday. This is our second event in Saffron Walden and we are very grateful to the town council for letting us use the common."

Asked if the event would run next year, he said: "Definitely!".