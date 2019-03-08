Business group in call for shoppers to spend a little extra to support town

Saffron Walden High Street Archant

Saffron Walden's independent shops could raise an extra £750,000 every month, if everybody spent an extra £5 - according to a group which promotes businesses in the town.

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) has urged people living in and around the town to support independent shops in the town centre.

According to data supplied by BID, there are about 148,240 residents aged over 18 in Saffron Walden and the surrounding area, and the BID has calculated that if each person spent an extra £5 per month, independents could earn an extra £741,200.

The BID data was provided by consumer reporting agency Experian and commissioned by Uttlesford District Council.

If that extra income was split evenly among the town centre's 170 independent shops, BID says, each business would benefit from an additional £4,360.

The call comes as Saffron Walden BID kicks off its #supportlocal campaign over the summer, which encourages everyone to eat, drink and shop locally in Saffron Walden.

Jim Brewin, chairman of Saffron Walden BID, said: "Over the summer I urge everyone to spend an extra £5 per month to support our excellent local shops, pubs, cafes and traders in Saffron Walden. Six in 10 businesses in our town centre are small or independent - they're crucial to our local economy and they help make our town centre unique. If we don't use them now, we'll end up losing them."

David Reed, co-owner of Angela Reed furniture shop in Saffron Walden, said:

"We're a family run independent and fortunately we've been trading for over a century now. Saffron Walden is blessed with a fantastic and diverse range of local independent shops like ours which can offer a much better shopping experience on all levels than a trip to a shopping mall or large city.

"I truly believe that shopping locally and using our independents should not be compromised in any way. It's a better value, a more personal experience and higher quality than going further afield so make sure you shop independent this summer."