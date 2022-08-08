Walden Bikers break fundraising record at eighth birthday gathering

Members of Walden Bikers and representatives of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance at the August meet of Walden Bikers. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Walden Bikers raised over £1,000 for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance at their latest monthly meetup - which was in aid of the group's eighth birthday.

On Tuesday, August 8, the regular monthly gathering of like-minded bikers was held at The Old Kiora in Newport, hosted by Stephen 'Toddy' Todd and Fiona Strachan, and attended by around 300 bikers.

Fiona said: "It went really well and we had a really busy evening. We had a representative there from the air ambulance with some merchandise and some information about their work.

"We had the most successful fundraiser we've ever had."

The event raised £1,154.54, which with everything raised for the air ambulance charity over the past eight years takes the total past £30,000.

Fiona added: "It's quite a big target. For a small group who don't charge anything to raise £30,000 is a good amount of money."