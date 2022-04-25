News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Library shares budget recipes from Tin Can Cook

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:51 PM April 25, 2022
Janet Drysdale had brought her 1939 edition of the Ambrose Heath book Good Dishes from Tinned Foods to Saffron Walden Library

An event was held at Saffron Walden Library to highlight the work of Uttlesford Foodbank and to share recipes by budget food author Jack Monroe.

Copies of Tin Can Cook by Jack Monroe were available at Uttlesford Food Bank

The foodbank bought 40 copies of Jack Monroe's book Tin Can Cook, in collaboration with Hart's Books.

Des Ashton from the foodbank visited the library on Tuesday, April 19 to talk about the foodbank's work and the book's money-saving recipes.

Janet Drysdale had brought her 1939 edition of Ambrose Heath book Good Dishes from Tinned Foods to the library

Resident Janet Drysdale brought along her 1939 edition of Ambrose Heath's book Good Dishes from Tinned Foods, to demonstrate that tinned foods have long been an essential part of survival in hard times.

Janet Drysdale brought her 1939 edition of the Ambrose Heath book Good Dishes from Tinned Foods to Saffron Walden Library

Copies of the book have been distributed to libraries in Saffron Walden, Dunmow and Stansted.

Author Suzanne Walker also launched her new book 'Perfect' at Hart's Books earlier this month.

Suzanne Walker launched her novel 'Perfect' at Hart's Books in Saffron Walden

As a local author, she thanked the other local people who had helped make the book happen - including printer Rob McCarthy and wine seller Charles Hardcastle of Joseph Barnes Wines.

Suzanne Walker's family (L-R): Julian Walker, Emily Verlander, Penny Walker and Henrietta Walker in Hart's Books

