An event was held at Saffron Walden Library to highlight the work of Uttlesford Foodbank and to share recipes by budget food author Jack Monroe.

The foodbank bought 40 copies of Jack Monroe's book Tin Can Cook, in collaboration with Hart's Books.

Des Ashton from the foodbank visited the library on Tuesday, April 19 to talk about the foodbank's work and the book's money-saving recipes.

Resident Janet Drysdale brought along her 1939 edition of Ambrose Heath's book Good Dishes from Tinned Foods, to demonstrate that tinned foods have long been an essential part of survival in hard times.

Copies of the book have been distributed to libraries in Saffron Walden, Dunmow and Stansted.

Author Suzanne Walker also launched her new book 'Perfect' at Hart's Books earlier this month.

As a local author, she thanked the other local people who had helped make the book happen - including printer Rob McCarthy and wine seller Charles Hardcastle of Joseph Barnes Wines.

