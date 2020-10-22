Essex and Cambridge cultural organisations benefit from Culture Recovery Fund

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography. Sara Platt Photography

Essex organisations have received £3,745,087 from the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Among them are organisations in Saffron Walden, Audley End, Chelmsford and Braintree.

Saffron Hall Trust received £245,000.

Saffron Walden Community Cinema, which runs Saffron Screen and Royston Picture Palace, has received more than £90,000.

In Braintree, Witham-based Victor Batte-Lay Foundation received £125,501 for visual arts.

Chelmsford City Council received £250,000 for theatre and Nichu Ltd in Chelmsford received £146,684 for music.

Audley End House and Gardens has been awarded £76,000 after successfully applying to the Cultural Recovery Fund for Heritage, set up to help the country’s cultural gems survive the coronavirus pandemic. It is one of 12 organisations receiving part of the £34m from the Heritage Stimulus Fund.

Saffron Hall Trust chief executive Angela Dixon said: “We are delighted and relieved. These funds will contribute towards the survival of Saffron Hall and allow us to support other arts organisations and freelancers locally and nationally through to March next year as we continue to build a safe environment in which to share music.

“We do not know how long this crisis will last, but over the last seven weeks we have welcomed 118 musicians to our stage and over 1,380 audience members to our reconfigured socially-distanced auditorium, and we are determined to keep going.”

Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch said she was delighted that organisations in the constituency have benefitted from the fund.

“I am pleased this money will help them weather the Covid storm and be there for future generations to enjoy.

“Not only can we learn so much and gain so much insight from our culture and heritage, but it also provides jobs and a boost for the local economy in many ways. It is essential that we preserve our heritage and celebrate and learn from our past, especially in a constituency like ours which has so much to celebrate.”

Across the East of England, £18.4 million has been given to 103 arts and cultural organisations.

Cambridge Junction received £398,459.

Cambridge City Council received £501,070 for community services involving various arts, a fifth of which is dedicated to music.

Other Cambridge grants include the Arts Marketing Association (£183,880), hip hop collective SINCRU (£79,176), New International Encounter for theatre (£52,468) and Oblique Arts for visual arts (£51,000).

Cambridge Literary Festival also received a grant of £50,000.