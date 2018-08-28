Advanced search

Carers in Saffron Walden win Christmas wreath competition

PUBLISHED: 10:23 02 January 2019

Saffron Walden branch of Manorcourt Homecare win Christmas wreath competition. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden branch of Manorcourt Homecare win Christmas wreath competition. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The Saffron Walden branch of Manorcourt Homecare has been announced as the winners of a Christmas wreath competition, which invited all residential homes and homecare branches in the Healthcare Homes Group to take part.

The staff at the Essex branch took compliments and warm words of thanks from its service users to decorate their winning wreath.

The competition, which was open to 37 care homes and 14 homecare branches in total, was judged by the group’s senior leadership team, with the ultimate first place winners receiving prizes up to the value of £500.

Rea Bambridge, a care coordinator from the Saffron Walden office came up with the idea of making their own baubles to hang off their wreath, sending one to every service user and carer, inviting them to write a Christmas message to be displayed.

Branch manager Emily Ranoble said, “We’re delighted to have won this competition, which was such a lovely way for us to come together for some festive fun. The messages we received on the baubles were absolutely lovely.”

